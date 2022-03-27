Watch: From Sirens To Red-Painted Cars, This Is What’s Going On In Malta Right Now

The streets of Malta are in full-swing celebration, as the Labour Party has secured another five years in administration, having won the 2022 general election by an absolute majority. From cars painted in red and white to sirens and fireworks erupting in almost every locality around the island, Labour Party supporters are greatly celebrating their win. 1. Celebrations at the counting hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

2. Broken Perspex As soon as it became apparent that the Labour Party had secured the win, the counting hall erupted in cheers and shouts of ‘Viva l-Labour’, as the banging on the perspex commenced. Within seconds, a counting hall worker already had a driller in his hand, as a fresh sheet of perspex was quickly put in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

3. Celebrations at Mile End in Ħamrun Just a few minutes after, Labourites headed out into the streets next to Mile End in Ħamrun wearing the party’s paraphernalia, as the colour red took over the roads. PL supporters also went a step further by celebrating to one of the Nationalist Party’s past election anthems ‘The Final Countdown’.

4. These are just some of the scenes that have taken over Malta’s streets right now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

5. And sometimes it just goes too far…

Lovin Malta’s Gianluca Barbara is also currently on the scene at Mile End in Ħamrun, watch the live video here:

What are the celebrations like in your locality?