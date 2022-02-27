Watch: ‘I Was Told My Unborn Baby Was Dead But I Refused To Believe It’: PN Candidate Shares Remarkable Story
PN candidate and Marsaxlokk councillor Janice Chetcuti has opened up about the traumatising but ultimately heartwarming experience she passed through when giving birth to her daughter.
Chetcuti shared her emotional story on Ħerġin, a new PN documentary which shines a light on individual candidates.
She recounted how three months into her pregnancy, she experienced certain symptoms and went to hospital to get it checked out.
There, medics delivered awful news – her baby had died inside her womb.
“I didn’t want to believe it,” Chetcuti said. “I carried out all possible tests at several hospitals and science constantly told me and proved to me that my three-month baby was dead.”
“My family tried to comfort me, reminding me that I already had a son, but I couldn’t accept it, maybe because I’m hardheaded.”
Eventually, Chetcuti went to Mater Dei to deliver the stillbirth and sent her relatives home so she could be alone during this painful moment.
“I was all alone in hospital, scared and crying, but still harbouring hope that they were wrong,” she said.
It turned out that Chetcuti was right to cling on to hope. After three months of being told that her baby was dead, medics informed her that she was actually very much alive and healthy.
“If that’s not a miracle, I don’t know what is. I don’t think there can be a more beautiful miracle than that,” she said. “Say what you want, but I believe that even the impossible can become possible.”
