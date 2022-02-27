Watch: ‘I Was Told My Unborn Baby Was Dead But I Refused To Believe It’: PN Candidate Shares Remarkable Story

PN candidate and Marsaxlokk councillor Janice Chetcuti has opened up about the traumatising but ultimately heartwarming experience she passed through when giving birth to her daughter.

Chetcuti shared her emotional story on Ħerġin, a new PN documentary which shines a light on individual candidates.

She recounted how three months into her pregnancy, she experienced certain symptoms and went to hospital to get it checked out.

There, medics delivered awful news – her baby had died inside her womb.

“I didn’t want to believe it,” Chetcuti said. “I carried out all possible tests at several hospitals and science constantly told me and proved to me that my three-month baby was dead.”