Watch: I Won’t Tolerate Any Arrogance With Anyone, Robert Abela Promises Nation In Victory Speech 

He said that although the PL won by a huge majority, the government will take heed of all those who voted for the PN or a small party and who didn’t vote at all.

“Humility will characterise this legislature,” Abela told a crowd of PL supporters who gathered outside Mile End. “I will insist on this and lead by example. I will insist that everyone who forms part of the leadership will be there for you and not vice versa.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela adopted a humble tone in his election victory speech, pledging not to “tolerate any arrogance” with anyone and reaching out to people who didn’t vote for PL.

“The country needs you too,” he said. “Let’s work together in the spirit of national unity so that we can keep on improving Malta. We must now convince our skeptics through our leadership, we must lead by example, reach new standards and convince you with our attitude of humility.”

“I promise that I won’t tolerate any arrogance with anyone. In my first mandate, I want to take Malta into a new phase where we can build on all the good and address the country’s new priorities. Let’s reach the three goals of our manifesto – a better quality of life, better opportunities and a more beautiful Malta.”

“Let’s turn our 1,000 proposals into 1,000 achievements and let the work start immediately.”

Although an official result hasn’t been confirmed yet, PL is claiming that their gap over PN has increased to around 41,000 votes, which would make it the biggest electoral victory in Maltese history.

