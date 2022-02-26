Watch: Joseph Muscat Gets Hero’s Welcome At PL Candidate’s Campaign Launch 

Joseph Muscat, Malta’s former Prime Minister who resigned following a political crisis in 2019, was given a hero’s welcome at his appearance at the campaign launch of PL candidate and Mayor Keith Tanti in Marsa.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows supporters eagerly greeting the former political leader, who also joined MP Glenn Bedingfield on a visit to Birgu earlier this morning.

Must also gave a speech at the event.

Muscat has been lending his support to many candidates on the campaign trail, including Tanti, Bedingfield, Deo Debattista and Chris Agius, among others.

Muscat was ousted from political life after resigning in disgrace in 2019 following his office’s links to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and the main suspect, Tumas Group businessman and Electrogas shareholder Yorgen Fenech.

However, he is making a comeback of sorts, weeks after a police search on his home in connection to a consultancy linked to the Steward Healthcare deal.

He has closed the door on contesting in this election but has left his options open for future elections.