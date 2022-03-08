Watch: Julia Farrugia Portelli Takes Eurovision Dig At Julie Zahra: ‘We Are Not Singing On A Stage Here’

“We are not singing on a stage here,” Farrugia Portelli said amidst discussions on whether more people will be voting for the Labour Party or the Nationalist Party.

The Minister and PL candidate said this during a political debate that took place between the two candidates last night on TVM program XTRA.

Minister for Inclusion and Social Wellbeing Julia Farrugia Portelli took a dig at PN candidate Julie Zahra for her singing past, which included an appearance at the Eurovision, saying that “we are not singing on a stage here”.

Zahra immediately defended herself, telling Farrugia Portelli to “not make fun of her story and by extension try to make fun of the artist”.

“I was not making fun of the artist,” Farrugia Portelli promptly responded, speaking over Zahra.

“Yes – then why did you have to mention that right now as if I am singing on a stage,” Zahra said.

“Did I mention something about you being a journalist? No, then respect others,” Zahra firmly said as Farrugia Portelli continued speaking over her.

Farrugia Portelli then continued to insist that she was not making fun of the artist, and changed the subject to what was previously being discussed before she took the dig at Zahra.

The Nationalist Party had once taken a similar dig at Lynn Faure, after she was called a failed singer in a local article on Il-Mument following her joining the Labour Party.

The article had said that she was “trying her luck after a disappointment in the local music scene”, with Adrian Delia formally apologising to Faure.

