Watch: Karl Stagno Navarra Mocks Bernard Grech For St Patrick’s Bash – ‘This Is A Serious Issue’

ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra has called out Bernard Grech after the PN leader celebrated St Patrick’s Day among youths in the streets of St Julian’s. On Pjazza last night, Stagno Navarra whipped out his phone to show his audience a photo of Grech wearing a traditional St Paddy’s leprechaun hat as he took photos with partygoers. “The mayor didn’t allow gatherings and the first to obey him was Bernard Grech, who put on a St Patrick’s hat and challenged his own mayor,” he said.

This was a reference to a statement by the St Julian’s local council that no St Patrick’s Day permits had been issued in light of COVID-19 rules, which still ban standing events. Despite the council’s warning, hundreds of people took to the streets of St Julian’s and Paceville last night, in what was Malta’s first St Patrick’s Day celebration since the pandemic. “Look at this,” Stagno Navarra said. “What can you do though? Tomfoolery continues. What you see is what you get.”

With a chuckle, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that Grech “has a week left to enjoy it” ahead of the general election. “Let’s be serious,” Stagno Navarra concluded as he reached out to voters. “This side is serious. We don’t have a mayor who stops entertainment but people go out anyway and his own leader wears a hat and acts the clown among them.” “This is a serious issue and you must pass judgement on this too. This government and party want your quality of life to improve through facts and not silly things.” Did you celebrate St Patrick’s Day yesterday?