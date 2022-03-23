Watch Live: Robert Abela And Bernard Grech Engage In Final Election Debate
Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech are taking part in their third and final debate ahead of the general election this weekend.
The debate is being organised by the Broadcasting Authority and will be moderated by TVM journalist Liam Carter.
It is expected to be around an hour long, with the leaders facing questions about health, the economy, social issues, governance, Gozo and foreign policy.
Who do you think will win the debate?