Watch: ‘Ma Ngħidlekx X’Tagħmel’: Ian Borg Calls Out Bernard Grech On ODZ Labour Headquarters Comment

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has called out opposition leader Bernard Grech on his humorous comments on turning the Labour’s Headquarters into ODZ land. Borg addressed the opposition leader’s comments during a political activity held on Tuesday evening in Mosta. “He (Grech) said he wants to create ODZ – he said he’ll demolish the Labour Headquarters,” he said referring to Grech’s joke. “Aħrab l’hemm, u ma ngħidlekx x’tagħmel,” Borg said, which loosely translates to “run away” and a Maltese phrase which is mainly used to oppose something that someone is saying.

“Because you will find the Labourites, and they will fight for their right of political associations because this is our house as Labourites,” he stressed. As Borg said these words, the crowd all clapped and yelled “Viva Labour” and cheered the Minister on. “And do us a favour, not even as a joke, do not say it about our HQ – it is not funny and no one laughed,” Borg said, even adding that the comment “did not suit” Grech. He also criticised him and said that it was not appropriate behaviour from someone that would like to govern the country. “God forbid that they are ever in Government,” Borg added, and “God forbid that they ever govern this country,” he said. In case you’re wondering, this is the video that Minister Borg is replying to:

