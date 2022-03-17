Watch: Man Films Himself Burning Cheques – ‘Is This How You Try To Buy My Vote, Robert Abela?’

While some people are filming happy TikTok videos of their government cheques to the tune of Bella Ciao, others are a bit less pleased…

In a video that is spreading on social media, one Maltese man can be seen aiming a blowtorch at two government cheques.

“Is this how you are trying to buy my vote?” he asked Prime Minister Robert Abela. “This is what I’m going to do to them. Can you see?”

He proceeds to burn the cheques to smithereens, scattering the ashes onto a field.