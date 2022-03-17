Watch: Man Films Himself Burning Cheques – ‘Is This How You Try To Buy My Vote, Robert Abela?’
While some people are filming happy TikTok videos of their government cheques to the tune of Bella Ciao, others are a bit less pleased…
In a video that is spreading on social media, one Maltese man can be seen aiming a blowtorch at two government cheques.
“Is this how you are trying to buy my vote?” he asked Prime Minister Robert Abela. “This is what I’m going to do to them. Can you see?”
He proceeds to burn the cheques to smithereens, scattering the ashes onto a field.
@lovinmaltaofficial Talk about sending out a clear message 👀 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #cheque #robertabela #primeminister #politics #election #reaction ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
Cheques are arriving in people’s mail a few days ahead of the general election.
Every worker and student is entitled to a ‘stimulus cheque’ of €100, rising to €200 for pensioners and people on social benefits, a scheme intended to counter inflation.
Some people are also entitled to a tax refund cheque, with refunds oscillating between €60 and €140.
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has warned that issuing cheques in the midst of an election campaign is tantamount to vote-buying and should be investigated as a corrupt practice.
Have you received your cheques yet?