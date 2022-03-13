Watch: ‘Min Jaf Kemm Ser Jibku, Imsieken’: Singer Mary Spiteri Takes Jab At PN Supporters During Chris Fearne Rally

Popular singer Mary Spiteri took a dig at PN supporters when performing at a rally for Health Minister Chris Fearne last night, predicting that they will be left “in tears” at the end of the election result. A video uploaded to Facebook shows Spiteri rallying the troops and urging attendees to vote for the PL on 26th March.

“Come on Labour, min jaf kemm ser jibku, imsieken. Jaħasra. (They [PN supporters] are going to cry so much, poor things),” she says before singing the traditional PL anthem. Spiteri is best known for representing Malta at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in third place with ‘Little Child’, and for her Freedom Day ode ‘Tema 79. She is also well known for her support of the Labour Party.

Political surveys have consistently indicted that the Labour Party is on course for another large victory on 26th March but the predicted gap between the parties over the course of the campaign has constantly oscillated. Two surveys were published today, with one carried out by statistician Vincent Marmara for It-Torċa forecasting a 39,000 vote gap and one by MaltaToday placing the difference at 26,000 votes. However, PL MEP and former Prime Minister Alfred Sant warned yesterday that a significant chunk of traditional PL supporters could boycott this election. Do you think the gap between PL and PN will increase or decrease at the election?