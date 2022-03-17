Watch: Miriam Dalli Scoffs At PN’s Trackless Tram Idea But Stays Cautious On Metro

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has insisted the PN’s proposal for a trackless tram around Malta is unfeasible and unworkable but refused to endorse a government-commissioned metro study.

During a debate at the Chamber of Commerce today, Dalli challenged PN MP Ryan Callus to provide details about the proposal.

“How will the trackless tram pass between Paola and Żabbar? How will it pass through Mosta where there are single lanes? Which lanes will have to be removed to cater for the tram? Bike lanes? The more I think about it the more it’s just a proposal someone gave [PN MP] Toni Bezzina, which he liked but didn’t study.”

Callus admitted that lanes will have to be reorganised to cater for the new trackless tram lanes, as the proposal will be self-defeating if the tram ends up stuck in traffic.