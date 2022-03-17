Watch: Miriam Dalli Scoffs At PN’s Trackless Tram Idea But Stays Cautious On Metro
Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has insisted the PN’s proposal for a trackless tram around Malta is unfeasible and unworkable but refused to endorse a government-commissioned metro study.
During a debate at the Chamber of Commerce today, Dalli challenged PN MP Ryan Callus to provide details about the proposal.
“How will the trackless tram pass between Paola and Żabbar? How will it pass through Mosta where there are single lanes? Which lanes will have to be removed to cater for the tram? Bike lanes? The more I think about it the more it’s just a proposal someone gave [PN MP] Toni Bezzina, which he liked but didn’t study.”
Callus admitted that lanes will have to be reorganised to cater for the new trackless tram lanes, as the proposal will be self-defeating if the tram ends up stuck in traffic.
“People cannot afford to stay waiting and arrive late at their appointments,” he said. “There are discussions on how we will re-organise the roads without adding new lanes where possible.”
“However, we believe that if we have a trackless tram with its own dedicated lane, the system will be trusted so much that we will see a substantial shift of people who leave their cars at home.”
Asked by Chamber of Commerce CEO Marthese Portelli why the PN doesn’t just propose a dedicated lane for buses, Callus argued that trackless trams are electric, silent and have a larger carrying capacity.
The PN MP also warned that the government’s metro proposal will generate a substantial amount of construction waste and has already bene rendered out-of-date.
“A proposed Ħal Far hub has become a racetrack, the Qawra station has become another environmental project. I understand why PL is hiding the metro study,” Callus said.
However, Dalli refused to straight-out endorse a Malta metro either, despite the government having last October published detailed plans, carried out by engineering firm Arup, on the possibility of a three-line metro with 25 stations.
“The metro study should be studied further but let’s discuss other solutions too.”
Does Malta need a metro, a trackless tram or another solution?