Watch: ‘People Will Decide’ On Rosianne Cutajar, Prime Minister Robert Abela Says 

Voters will decide whether Rosianne Cutajar deserves to be part of Malta’s parliament following the scandal which saw her resign as Parliamentary Secretary, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

“Rosianne Cutajar shouldered the political consequences, now she has put her name forward and now it is up to the public to decide,” Abela told Lovin Malta.

Cutajar, who also hails from Abela’s hometown of Qormi, is reportedly set for a Cabinet position following the election, should she win her seat.

Cutajar was forced to resign after she was reprimanded by Parliament for breaching ethics following an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler into her brokerage of a Mdina property deal involving Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Cutajar has confirmed that Fenech gave her €9,000 as a “birthday present” but insisted she was unaware she had to declare it in her assets.

Meanwhile, she has also faced allegations of having had an affair with Fenech.

Speaking in an electoral event with Abela, she said that her resignation was the “most difficult” part of her career and promised to back the Prime Minister.