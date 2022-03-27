د . إAEDSRر . س

Watch: Perspex Shatters As Jubilant Labour Party Supporters Celebrate Election Win At Counting Hall

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Perspex dividing delegates and journalists from the counting hall shattered following jubilant celebrations from Labour Party supporters.

Early forecasts have predicted a significant win for the Labour Party over the Nationalist Party.

Crowds have been chanting ‘Viva L-Labour’ ever since the indications were made clear with fireworks going off outside the counting hall.

Labour Party supporters have suggested that the margin could be as much as 2019.

@lovinmaltaofficial Labour Party has officially won the 2022 election 👀 #lovinmalta #fypmalta #maltatiktok #fypmalta🇲🇹 #electionmalta #labourparty #viral #election #fypmalta ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

What do you think of the result?

READ NEXT: Il-Partit Laburista Jirbaħ L-Elezzjoni Ġenerali 2022

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All