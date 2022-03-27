Watch: Perspex Shatters As Jubilant Labour Party Supporters Celebrate Election Win At Counting Hall
Perspex dividing delegates and journalists from the counting hall shattered following jubilant celebrations from Labour Party supporters.
Early forecasts have predicted a significant win for the Labour Party over the Nationalist Party.
Crowds have been chanting ‘Viva L-Labour’ ever since the indications were made clear with fireworks going off outside the counting hall.
Labour Party supporters have suggested that the margin could be as much as 2019.
@lovinmaltaofficial Labour Party has officially won the 2022 election 👀 #lovinmalta #fypmalta #maltatiktok #fypmalta🇲🇹 #electionmalta #labourparty #viral #election #fypmalta ♬ original sound – Lovin Malta
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of the result?