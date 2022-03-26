Watch: PL Candidate Warns ‘The Numbers So Far Aren’t Too Positive’
Labour candidate Jean-Claude Micallef has warned PL supporters that the voting numbers so far “aren’t too positive”.
“We have five hours to go and the numbers aren’t the most positive,” Micallef, a candidate for the third and fifth districts, said in a Facebook video.
“I hope that everyone who lives in the third district understands the need to go out and vote as I am doing now. These numbers mean the country is at risk of falling into the hands of people like Jason Azzopardi, Beppe Fenech Adami and Bernard Grech.”
“I urge you not to play with fire. If you stay at home, then the result will be what the numbers are indicating.”
“I urge you to keep our country moving in the same direction. You can forget the proposals unless you vote and it’s crucial that those who have already voted urge others to vote too.”
Data published by the Electoral Commission shows that voter turnout by 2pm has dropped across all districts, but is most pronounced in the second and sixth districts.
Using the Electoral Commission’s numbers, 38.26% of people in the second district cast their votes by 2pm, a drop of 13.98% from 2017. It is followed by the sixth district, which saw a drop of 12.86%, the fourth districts (a drop of 12.61%), the first district (a drop of 12.39%), and the eleventh district (a drop of 11.7%).
All of these districts voted in a PL majority back in 2017, except for the eleventh district, which voted for PN.
What do you think the result will be tomorrow?