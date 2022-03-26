Watch: PL Candidate Warns ‘The Numbers So Far Aren’t Too Positive’

Labour candidate Jean-Claude Micallef has warned PL supporters that the voting numbers so far “aren’t too positive”.

“We have five hours to go and the numbers aren’t the most positive,” Micallef, a candidate for the third and fifth districts, said in a Facebook video.

“I hope that everyone who lives in the third district understands the need to go out and vote as I am doing now. These numbers mean the country is at risk of falling into the hands of people like Jason Azzopardi, Beppe Fenech Adami and Bernard Grech.”