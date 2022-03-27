Watch: PL’s Miriam Dalli And PN’s Michael Piccinino Embrace Soon After Result Announced 

When he encountered Dalli, who was watching her own personal votes come in, he reached out to her and embraced her as a sign of political goodwill.

As it became clear that the PL had won the election, Piccinino started walking around the Naxxar counting hall to give his supporters moral support.

Speaking to Lovin Malta about this brief but powerful moment in the vote-counting process, Dalli said people should really prioritise their nationality over their political beliefs

“This idea some hold that we are Labourites and Nationalists should decline because we are ultimately a tiny country with limited resources,” she said. “I want our mentality to be one where we are Maltese first and foremost and where we realise that we can help our country out if we all pull the same rope.”

