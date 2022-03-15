Watch: PN Candidate Thanks Robert Abela For €100 Cheque: ‘I Am Donating It To The Party’

After receiving her €100 stimulus cheque in the mail, new PN candidate jokingly thanked Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

“I thank Robert Abela and Clyde Caruana, who signed this cheque personally, because I am going to exchange it and donate the money to the PN during a fundraising marathon on Saturday,” Eve Borg Bonello said as she urged others to do likewise.

“The PN needs your help so we can continue our electoral campaign and fulfilling our vision for Malta 2030.”