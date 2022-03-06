Watch: PN Candidates Share Raw, Personal And Funny Stories In Netflix-Style Docu Series
With political apathy palpable ahead of the general election, the Nationalist Party is giving its candidates a different kind of chance to win people’s hearts.
A five-part documentary series, Ħerġin shines a spotlight on individual PN candidates, getting them to share titbits of their personal lives and their motives for contesting the election.
The second part, which aired tonight, features the likes of MP Robert Cutajar expressing his immense pride at how his daughter Emma was awarded a golden buzzer at last year’s Malta’s Got Talent for a song dedicated to her sister who died before she was born.
It also includes Josephine Xuereb explaining how she was raised in an orphanage and Charles Azzopardi recounting the moment he met his sister, a nun, for the first time when she was 71 years old.
PN leader Bernard Grech also tears up as he relives the moment he found out his 15-year-old cousin Karin Grech had been murdered back in 1977.
The first episode featured the likes of Leone Scibberas discussing how he struck up a friendship with the man who accidentally blinded him, Ivan Bartolo talking about the Paola soup kitchen he helps run, and Ivan Castillo giving a hilarious account of a constituent who had mistaken his election bookmark for a santa.
Besides giving PN politicians a more human face, Ħerġin also serves as a timely reminder that each and every one of us have a story to tell.
Have you watched the first two episodes of Ħerġin yet?