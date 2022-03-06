Watch: PN Candidates Share Raw, Personal And Funny Stories In Netflix-Style Docu Series

With political apathy palpable ahead of the general election, the Nationalist Party is giving its candidates a different kind of chance to win people’s hearts.

A five-part documentary series, Ħerġin shines a spotlight on individual PN candidates, getting them to share titbits of their personal lives and their motives for contesting the election.

The second part, which aired tonight, features the likes of MP Robert Cutajar expressing his immense pride at how his daughter Emma was awarded a golden buzzer at last year’s Malta’s Got Talent for a song dedicated to her sister who died before she was born.