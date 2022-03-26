Watch: Robert Abela Casts His Vote In Malta’s General Election
Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, Lydia Abela, have cast their votes for Malta’s General election
They did so at the Primary School at St Anna in Marsaskala at 9am.
Video by TVM
Abela is widely expected to spearhead the Labour Party into a third consecutive win in this campaign. A Misco survey commissioned by Lovin Malta revealed that around 44% of the electorate currently support the PL, compared to 33% for the PN.
President George Vella is expected to vote at 11am on Saturday.
Featured Photo and Video credit: Robert Abela Facebook and TVM.
