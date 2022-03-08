Watch: Rosianne Cutajar: If I Were A PN Member, I’d Rip Up My Tessera And Return To Sender

PL MP Rosianne Cutajar hit out at Opposition Leader Bernard Grech for his recent “insensitive” comments about infertile couples. “No wonder we say the PN is anchored in the past,” Cutajar said on ONE TV’s Pjazza. “Years pass, the faces remain the same and they don’t change in either appearance or substance. If I were a PN member I’d rip up my tessera (membership card), send it back to them and not look at the PN again.” This controversy stemmed from a recent appeal Grech made to infertile couples, urging them to help the PN get elected to government and vicariously enjoy watching other couple’s children succeed.

“It reminded me of what his predecessor Simon Busuttil said in 2018 when the PN proposed amendments to an IVF law to introduce embryo freezing,” Cutajar said. “Back then, Busuttil said that if it goes against nature, we must accept it as it is. We can see the same thing now.” “[Grech] has children; that’s why he cannot feel the pains [of infertile couples].” Grech has insisted he wasn’t being insensitive but simply reaching out to couples who still haven’t been able to bear children despite all their sacrifices and government aid. “Perhaps they’re too old and decided to stop trying. I understand their pain and I want them to know they can help others have children by helping the PN get a mandate.”

“It’s not insensitive; it means that they can help others and feel that the children born through your efforts would have been born thanks to you.” IVF has become a feature of this election campaign, with the Labour Party promising to table legal amendments within the first 100 days of a new legislature. Prime Minister Robert Abela has strongly hinted these amendments would allow parents to screen embryos for genetic problems prior to their implantation. Grech said the PN has yet to take a stance on this topic but is willing to discuss it. Do you think Malta should update it IVF laws?