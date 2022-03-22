Watch: Rosianne Cutajar Publicly Asks Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her
PL candidate Rosianne Cutajar has publicly revealed she would like her boyfriend to ask for her hand of marriage.
Taking questions on a Malta Daily election show, Cutajar was asked what items she has on her bucket list.
She responded that while she has several wishes, one in particular stands out.
“If my boyfriend is watching this, one of the items on my bucket list is for him to propose to me,” she said.
@maltadaily.mt Quick 🔥Questions: PL Candidate Rosianne Cutajar. #MaltaDaily ♬ original sound – Malta Daily
Cutajar’s boyfriend is Daniel Farrugia, who is the owner of The Londoner Pub at Smart City.
A former Qormi mayor, Cutajar was first elected to Parliament in the last legislature, becoming Malta’s youngest MP.
She was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms following Robert Abela’s election as Prime Minister in January 2020, a role that saw her oversee the gender quota and cannabis legalisation reforms.
However, she was forced to resign last year following an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler into her brokerage of a Mdina property, which found a breach of ethics and recommended an investigation by the tax authorities.
Cutajar has also been alleged to have had a sexual affair with Yorgen Fenech in the past. Fenech was arrested for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2019. Cutajar has denied the allegation, filing a libel suit against author Mark Camilleri.
She has consistently refused to accept an interview with Lovin Malta but has since appeared on other platforms.
Cover photos: Rosianne Cutajar: Instagram
