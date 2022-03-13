Watch: Surprise! Labour MP Gifts Ten Women With Bouquet Of Flowers On Women’s Day
Labour MP Jean-Claude Micallef celebrated International Women’s Day this week by surprising ten women with a bouquet of flowers.
“Men and women aren’t the same and women shouldn’t be appreciated because they are like men but because they are women,” Micallef said at an event this week right before gifting his first bouquet to PL candidate Audrey Demicoli.
Micallef then went on a whirlwind tour of other women he appreciates.
From his grandmother Mary
To the madre who runs the pre-school he used to attend
To PL candidate and district rival Alicia Bugeja Said
To the Prime Minister’s wife Lydia Abela
And Ukrainian national Diana Prusakova
What do you think of Micallef’s gesture?