Watch: Teachers’ Salaries Will Increase ‘Significantly’ If PL Wins Election, Robert Abela Pledges
Teachers’ salaries will increase “significantly” if the Labour Party wins the upcoming election, Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged.
“There will be a significant improvement to teacher salaries, you deserve it for all you’re doing for our children,” Abela told a rally in Santa Luċija this evening.
The Prime Minister said that when the time comes for a new collective agreement with the Malta Union of Teachers, the government’s negotiating position will be clear.
“We will send a clear political signal that salaries must improve significantly,” he said. “We believe that education is the basis of a new prosperity that we can build together.”
Abela also promised that students studying to become LSEs and kindergarten educators will be paid throughout their teaching practice.
