Equal rights activist Jaime Vella and PN MP Claudio Grech took to voicing their opinion of Malta’s position on several political hot points.

At the helm of these hot points was Malta’s position in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

“Whilst we are comfortable here, our brothers in Ukraine are living a tragedy,” began Vella. “Russian aggression upon innocent citizens has dominated everyone’s mind, and made us confront a reality we thought we wouldn’t see since World War Two.”

“We need to show more solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Democracy is precious and should never be taken for granted.”

“This is why we need strong leaders,” he added, mentioning Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zielinsky and European Parliamentary President Roberta Metsola.

“This is why we need [Opposition Leader] Bernard Grech. And a courageous government that doesn’t hide behind neutrality.”

“Come 26th March, it will be the biggest election since the referendum. Let us reflect on the consequences that could come out from this election.”