‘We Don’t Play With Killers’: Bernard Grech Urges Malta To Scrap Russia Sports Games

Grech also reiterated his call on Malta to stop selling citizenship to Russian nationals and offered two new proposals – place Ukraine on the travel green list and help Ukrainians who require humanitarian response.

“The situation is aggravating day by day and we cannot just do what the EU tells us. We must be proactive with a clear message; besides closing our airspace to Russia, we must cancel our sports games with them. We don’t play with those who want to kill other people.”

Malta’s national sports team should refuse to play any upcoming games against Russia, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has urged.

“They are our siblings and we shouldn’t abandon them. Prime Minister, stop being insensitive and heartless,” he said.

Malta’s next match in UEFA’s Under-21 Championship Qualifiers is none other than the Russian national team, which Malta is set to host on 25th March. The Maltese women’s team is also due to host Russia in April.

Bjorn Vassallo, President of the Malta Football Association, told Lovin Malta today that FIFA and UEFA have yet to issue directives when it comes to hosting Russian teams.

“I am aware that there is a FIFA Bureau meeting in the next hours and there can be decisions taken which will guide football associations accordingly,” he said.

“We fully understand the gravity of what is happening in the conflict and we explicitly condemn these actions, however in the terms of sports sanctions we will follow the governing body’s directives.”

