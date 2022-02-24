We’re Not Promoting ‘U Ejja, Mhux Xorta’ Mentality, Bernard Grech Insists Over Traffic Fine Pledge

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has denied that the PN’s pledge to waive traffic tickets to drivers if they don’t incur other fines within a six-month period will create more anarchy on the roads.

“The u ejja mhux xorta mentality is exactly what we don’t want,” Grech told journalists in Birżebbuġa this morning.

“If you park badly, get fined and park badly again the next day because you couldn’t care less, you will have to pay both fines if you get fined again,” he said.

Grech compared this proposal to the principle of suspended sentences in the Criminal Code, through which the courts don’t enforce punishments to guilty parties unless they commit another crime in a specific time period.