What Day Of Silence? Political Ads Still Popping Up Hours Ahead Of Malta’s Election

On the eve of Malta’s long-awaited election day, the islands are supposedly enjoying their day of silence, where it is technically illegal to promote anything related to politics or attempt to influence someone’s vote.

But that hasn’t stopped a number of videos from seeping through.

Throughout the morning, Malta’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram feeds are still being bombarded with ads and sponsored posts from both political parties, with people even getting in touch with Lovin Malta to complain about it.

While the General Election Act of 1991 predates the advent of the internet, the silent day ban observed the day before an election applies to “any other means of communication”, but it is unclear as to how this can be enforced.

Lovin Malta questioned the Electoral Commission on whether any action will be taken over the fact that ads were not halted today.

An official report will need to be filed with the Electoral Commission for it to take action over the sponsored video ads, which is limited to informing the police, they said.

“It is up to the police to enforce and investigate,” the Electoral Commission told Lovin Malta, without confirming whether or not the videos are in breach of the law.

“With social media, it has become increasingly hard to enforce or follow regulations, but if we receive an official report we will ask the police to investigate.”