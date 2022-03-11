د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Where Are The Costings?’: Bernard Grech Warns Of Ten Issues In PL Manifesto 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has flagged ten issues with the PL’s manifesto, including the lack of costings for its proposals.

“There aren’t any costings for anything… so much for what they said about us,” Grech said.

The PL has often criticised the PN for publishing proposals without costings, with Prime Minister Robert Abela regularly bringing this up during yesterday’s leaders’ debate at the University of Malta.

Besides the lack of costings, Grech also warned that the PL manifesto doesn’t include “any ideas on how to grow the economy or invest in new economic niches” or a commitment not to increase taxes.

Neither does it mention plans to introduce a living income, solve the VGH/Steward and Electrogas scandals, resolve the problems within Air Malta, improve Malta’s reputation, and repay the money that has been “stolen” through water and electricity bills. 

As for the government’s proposed metro, he noted that the PL manifesto calls for further geological, environmental and socioeconomic studies to determine whether it is even viable.

“It is basically the PL’s 2017 manifesto plus the PN’s 2022 electoral programme,” Grech said. “Robert Abela has even failed in copying.”

What do you think of the PL’s manifesto? 

READ NEXT: Spinola Square To Become An Open Space And Għadira Beach Will Expand, PL Promises 

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All