‘Where Are The Costings?’: Bernard Grech Warns Of Ten Issues In PL Manifesto
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has flagged ten issues with the PL’s manifesto, including the lack of costings for its proposals.
“There aren’t any costings for anything… so much for what they said about us,” Grech said.
The PL has often criticised the PN for publishing proposals without costings, with Prime Minister Robert Abela regularly bringing this up during yesterday’s leaders’ debate at the University of Malta.
Besides the lack of costings, Grech also warned that the PL manifesto doesn’t include “any ideas on how to grow the economy or invest in new economic niches” or a commitment not to increase taxes.
Neither does it mention plans to introduce a living income, solve the VGH/Steward and Electrogas scandals, resolve the problems within Air Malta, improve Malta’s reputation, and repay the money that has been “stolen” through water and electricity bills.
As for the government’s proposed metro, he noted that the PL manifesto calls for further geological, environmental and socioeconomic studies to determine whether it is even viable.
“It is basically the PL’s 2017 manifesto plus the PN’s 2022 electoral programme,” Grech said. “Robert Abela has even failed in copying.”
What do you think of the PL’s manifesto?