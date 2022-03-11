‘Where Are The Costings?’: Bernard Grech Warns Of Ten Issues In PL Manifesto 

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has flagged ten issues with the PL’s manifesto, including the lack of costings for its proposals.

“There aren’t any costings for anything… so much for what they said about us,” Grech said.

The PL has often criticised the PN for publishing proposals without costings, with Prime Minister Robert Abela regularly bringing this up during yesterday’s leaders’ debate at the University of Malta.

Besides the lack of costings, Grech also warned that the PL manifesto doesn’t include “any ideas on how to grow the economy or invest in new economic niches” or a commitment not to increase taxes.