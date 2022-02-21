‘Where Is The Science?’: Bernard Grech Questions Authorities’ Stance On COVID-19 Measures

Nationalist Party (PN) leader Bernard Grech spoke of the party’s views with respect to the COVID-19 rules, which continue to be a point of contention among the Maltese.

Many eyebrows were raised following the way which Prime Minister Abela yesterday whipped the crowd into an energetic frenzy following the first press conference of the electoral campaign on Sunday.

The PN also had quite an energetic event outside Dar Ċentrali last night, but after having voiced his disagreement of current, ‘discriminatory’ COVID-19 restrictions, Grech took to the stand to maintain his stance.

“It’s not right that the Maltese continue to be discriminated against,” he said. “How coincidental is it that once the Government decided to call a ‘snap’ election, we started hearing about how they want to remove restrictions here and there?”

“I’ve been insisting, since November, that the Government should be honest and give us all information as to why they’ve been creating strong measures against COVID-19,” he added, speaking of the measures which were brought into force on 17th January.

Measures which he deemed as “discriminatory”.

The measures at the time required people who wanted to enter establishments to be in possession of a valid vaccination certificate.

Among these establishments were bars, snack bars, restaurants, każini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, playrooms, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and other organised events.

“And a few days later, the government announced that they would be removing these measures, and more! This is a Government that is not only playing with our health, but with our emotions.”

“I will not endanger people’s freedom.”