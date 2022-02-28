‘Yes’, Bernard Grech Will Use €10,000 Scheme And Go Carless
Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said that yes, he would be willing to use the €10,000 scheme to incentivise people to go car-less for five years.
This is just one of the proposals in the Nationalist Party’s electoral manifesto, which is intended to reduce cars on Maltese roads and in turn reduce congestion.
“I would yes, maybe I would get a car that costs less than €10,000 and give it up, so then I can get the scheme myself as well, why not,” Grech said humorously while answering questions from Lovin Malta during a press conference.
“The measures are not just there for Nationalists or Labourites, they are there for everyone and everyone can benefit from them,” he said.
“A €10,000 grant will be given, spread over five years, to encourage more people to get rid of their old cars on condition that they don’t acquire another vehicle during that period,” the proposal reads.
Other PN proposals aimed at combatting traffic include setting up a trackless tram, building a network of underground tunnels, investing in a system that will inform drivers in advance of traffic accidents.
It is also being proposed to launch a national programme to encourage bicycle use, and in turn, incentivise people to use public transport.
