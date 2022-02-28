‘Yes’, Bernard Grech Will Use €10,000 Scheme And Go Carless

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said that yes, he would be willing to use the €10,000 scheme to incentivise people to go car-less for five years.

This is just one of the proposals in the Nationalist Party’s electoral manifesto, which is intended to reduce cars on Maltese roads and in turn reduce congestion.

“I would yes, maybe I would get a car that costs less than €10,000 and give it up, so then I can get the scheme myself as well, why not,” Grech said humorously while answering questions from Lovin Malta during a press conference.