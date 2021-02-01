‘Election Is Looming’: Labour Party MEP Alfred Sant Reveals

A general election is “looming”, Labour Party MEP and former Prime Minister Alfred Sant has claimed.

Writing on Twitter, Sant said:

“Elections are looming even if other concerns loom larger. The government needs to balance the demands of the electoral game with those of the need to manage well the Covid-19 end-process (if it is an end one). It’s going to be a very tough job…”

“One needs to watch out against complacency of any sort vis a vis the Opposition such as it is, and vis a vis scenarios or players which/who might emerge as critical — either on the electoral side or on that of the pandemic.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela has regularly poured cold water on the idea of calling an early election, insisting that he would like the Labour Party to complete its electoral manifesto. Since taking over power in 2013, the Labour Party has failed to last an entire legislature.

Meanwhile, significant political figures have launched drives to begin meeting crucial constituents. Cabinet members, like Minister Miriam Dalli and Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar, have recently launched their respective meet and greets. PL candidates for the general election has also started doing the same.

The moves come soon after survey results predicted that the Labour Party is currently leading by 40,000 votes over the Nationalist Party. Abela still enjoys a favourable trust rating when compared to PN Leader Bernard Grech.

Sources have suggested that the election could take place in October 2021. However, this is still unconfirmed.

The current administration was elected in 2017. The legislature is currently scheduled to expire in June 2022.

Abela could be drawn into an early election to sure up his support within the party. Since taking over the party and the government at the start of 2020, Abela has had to deal with the COVID-19 crisis along with lingering loyalties to his predecessor, Joseph Muscat.



