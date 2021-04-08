Electoral Commission Asked To Investigate Whether ‘E-Grant’ Illicitly Funded Labour Party

Arnold Cassola has formally asked the Electoral Commission to investigate whether the infamous Panamanian company Egrant was used to illicitly fund the Labour Party.

The rumour was revived recently when disgraced former campaign manager and OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri referenced it as “E-Grant” in a long post on Facebook which he accompanied by a photo of one of Labour’s biggest mass meetings.

“This strengthens the impression that this secret company was set up as a fund-raising vehicle for the Labour Party, namely ‘Election Grant’,” Cassola said.

Assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had originally linked Egrant to Joseph Muscat and his wife but the inquiry failed to establish any connection.

The company was set up by Nexia BT which is today in court over the setting up of money laundering structures for Schembri and others. Egrant was set up at the same time that the companies of Schembri and former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi were set up.

The owner of the company has remained a mystery.

Labour’s deputy leader Daniel Micallef has said that he has no indication that the secret Panama company Egrant was set up for the Labour Party, but the party does not have the means to investigate the claim.

Maria Efimova, the whistleblower in the case, has been fighting to get whistleblower status in Malta to be able to reveal the alleged evidence she has in her possession.

