د . إAEDSRر . س

Electric Scooter Driver Grievously Injured After Being Run Over By Car 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A French woman has sustained grievous injuries after being run over by a car in Gżira, the police said. 

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning when the woman was driving an electric scooter through Triq ix-Xatt. 

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had been run over by a Volkswagen car being driven by a 23-year-old man from Pieta’. 

The woman was administered first aid by a medical team from Mater Dei, before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.  

Police investigations are ongoing.

READ NEXT: He Said Yes! Neil Agius Gets Engaged Moments Before Setting Off On World Record Attempt 

You may also love

View All