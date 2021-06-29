Electric Scooter Driver Grievously Injured After Being Run Over By Car
A French woman has sustained grievous injuries after being run over by a car in Gżira, the police said.
The incident took place in the early hours of the morning when the woman was driving an electric scooter through Triq ix-Xatt.
According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had been run over by a Volkswagen car being driven by a 23-year-old man from Pieta’.
The woman was administered first aid by a medical team from Mater Dei, before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.