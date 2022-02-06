Electricity Bills For Maltese Households Were Facing A Massive €500 Rise, Robert Abela Reveals

Electricity bills for Maltese households would have increased by a whopping €500 this year had the government not intervened to freeze pieces, Prime Minister Robert Abela has said.

“Many families would have suffered had we not taken certain decisions,” Abela told a PL rally today, referring to the government’s freezing of energy prices throughout 2022.

“We might take this for granted sometimes, but energy prices increased by 50% in the UK this year and by 29% in the Eurozone in January alone. However, we took a crucial strategic decision which allowed us to keep electricity, gas and fuel prices stable”

“Had we not gone down this route of intervention, every household’s electricity bills would have gone up by €500 in a year.”