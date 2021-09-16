Electronic Tagging For Minor Offences And Prisoners On Parole May Soon Become Reality In Malta

Electronic tagging for people who commit minor crimes or prisoners out on parole could soon become a reality after the government announced a new bill to address the issue.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri unveiled the plans earlier today, insisting that it will better assist in rehabilitation for people who commit minor crimes.

The tagging will only be eligible for those with a sentence of less than a year. Through the practice, inmates will still be required to serve their sentence within the prison, but will now be able to work or attend educational courses.

People involved in crimes related to minors, domestic violence, gender-based violence and failure to pay maintenance will not be eligible.

Beyond that, the tagging will also help officers better protect victims as it would allow them to track the inmates’ movements.

Camilleri said that authorities would be alerted in seconds if rules are breached.

The reform comes amid a renewed focus on Malta’s prison following the deaths of several inmates. An independent inquiry has been launched while two wardens are set to be charged with negligence in the death of a female inmate.