Elliot Paul Busuttil Captured On CCTV Exiting Mario Farrugia’s Car Soon After Murder

Elliot Paul Busuttil was captured on CCTV exiting murder victim Mario Farrugia’s car and wiping his hands with a towel before fleeing the area.

Police investigators revealed the detail during the compilation of evidence against Busuttil over the murder of Farrugia, who was discovered with 45 stab wounds in the boot of his car in Qormi Valley.

It is believed that Farrugia was stabbed while in the boot of his car. No personal belongings were found on his person. He is believed to have been there for six days.

In the footage, Busuttil is seen wearing an anti-COVID-19 mask, that was only covering the lower part of his face. It is believed he entered a vehicle which is not shown on screen before speeding off.

Analysis of telecommunications data revealed that Busuttil and Farrugia, who was described as a quiet and vulnerable person that never had problems with the police, were together in the days leading up to his murder.

Police said that Busuttil was nervous from the moment they arrested him. “What evidence do you have?” he allegedly asked police upon his arrest at his parents’ home. Some of Busuttil’s blood was found in Busuttil’s home. The car’s spare key was also found there.

Busuttil is pleading not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution is being led by Attorneys George Camilleri, Maria Schembri and Kaylie Bonett from the Office of the Attorney General and Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Jean-Paul Attard. Attorneys Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are appearing for the victim’s family.

