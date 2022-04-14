Elliot Paul Busuttil Named As Lead Suspect In Mario Farrugia Murder Case

Elliot Paul Busuttil is the lead suspect in the murder case of Mario Farrugia, the 62-year-old man whose body was discovered in a car in Qormi.

Lovin Malta is informed that Busuttil is currently being questioned by police. In August 2020, Busuttil was charged with stabbing a Bulgarian man in Ta’ Qali. He pleaded not guilty and was eventually granted bail. The case is ongoing.

Busuttil has a history of crime and had previously been found guilty of drug trafficking and carrying out a knife out in public while out on bail in 2018.

He is one of four people currently being questioned over the murder. They are yet to be charged and are currently subject to questioning.

The exact motive of the murder is as yet unclear. However, it has been linked to potential debts.

Farrugia’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his car, which was parked in the Qormi valley, on 5th April. He had last been seen a few days earlier.