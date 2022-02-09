Embattled Malta Film Commissioner Calls Out ‘Hatred’ Amid Awards Show Criticism 

Malta’s embattled Film Commissioner Johann Grech has called “unacceptable” criticism which said he was a “tumour” to the industry.

“This hatred shatters everything we believe in – both as a film and television industry and as a country. Teasing someone with inhuman words like ‘tumour’ is a scary thing. Different opinions exist, but they should never go down to such a low and nasty level,” he said in a Facebook post.

Grech is currently under fire over a lavish Malta Film Awards ceremony, which allegedly cost over €2 million, well over the €400,000 budget. MP Jason Azzopardi has claimed that British comedian David Walliams, who hosted the event, was paid over €200,000.

Grech has so far refused to confirm or deny the claims. He has only said it was “value for money”.