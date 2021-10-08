د . إAEDSRر . س

Emergency 112 Number Back In Operation 

The police have said that the emergency 112 number is back in operation after going offline due to technical difficulties earlier this morning. 

The update follows a statement by the police this morning, informing the general public that the number was out of order. A replacement number was established in order to ensure that emergency calls can go through. 

The pan-European number can be called from any phone including payphones and phones with a SIM card and is reserved for the reporting of emergencies like serious medical conditions, fires and other life-threatening situations. 

