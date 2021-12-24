‘Emergency Kept Me On Hold As My Partner Died In Front Of Me Last Night’: Ħal Lija Woman Shares Heartbreaking Tragedy

Aged 44 and someone who works with his hands, Zammit’s partner was still “young and strong”, as she describes him, though he had previously suffered a heart attack. Following his unexpected and sudden death, tributes to the man have appeared on social media, where he is being remembered for being a reliable, hardworking man who was always there for others.

“We had gone to Sliema in the afternoon after he finished work for a bit, and Mark had said he wasn’t feeling so good so we came home to eat, but he only ate a bit and he said wanted to rest instead,” Louise told Lovin Malta.

Louise Zammit resided with her partner Mark Mansueto and their child with disabilities in Ħal Lija. However, after the family had their evening dinner and her partner went to get some rest, her life turned upside down.

A Maltese woman has opened up about the heartbreaking moment her partner passed away, and how she felt helpless to do anything as she was left on hold listening to music in the hopes that someone would answer her call for help.

That evening, at around 9.13pm, his son called him asking him if he was heading out that evening, but he told his son that he was going to stay home as he had work the next day.

“A bit after the phone call, he got up to go to the bathroom, and I hear him fall over. Usually, if he hurts himself or something, I’ll hear him shout or say something… but this time I didn’t hear anything, he wasn’t making a sound.”

Louise went to check up on him, and found him on the floor, having a sort of “fit”.

“At 9.17pm, I called 112, and put the phone down next to us and I tried to get his tongue out so he doesn’t choke. He was trying to get up himself but I kept telling him not to exhaust himself… soon enough he began to turn purple and he peed under himself.”

Louise grabbed her partner’s phone and tried calling the emergency number from his mobile phone out of desperation.

“When I heard that I was going to the answering machine again, I called my dad to call as well.”

“When I called my father, he complained because he had called 112, and he was sent to the recording machine, so he called 196 and they put him back on hold, and he called 112 and was told that an ambulance had been dispatched – but my dad angrily told her ‘it’s too late by now!'”

Eventually, she got through herself and was asked if she could still feel a pulse.

“When they kept asking me about the pulse, I couldn’t really help at that time… I wasn’t sure what to do, I’m not a doctor…” she said between sobs.

In total, the entire ordeal lasted just a few minutes, but it was in those precious minutes that Louise turned to Malta’s emergency services for help.

Hours after her partner passed away, Louise has been left feeling frustrated and disappointed that the moment her family needed immediate support from emergency services, she was left waiting, and she can’t help but wonder if her partner might still be alive if she had been answered immediately.

“It’s just so painful to me, that as a citizen you call during an emergency and they put you on waiting… I had never heard of this before in Malta, and when I told the paramedic that eventually arrived, she told me, ‘thats how we’ve become, there’s too much pressure due to COVID-19 so there’s not enough people’.”

“What really hurt me was that they put me through to the answering machine, when they could have maybe made it in time to save him.”