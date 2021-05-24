Emergency Rescue Underway After Four Tourists Jump Into Coral Lagoon

A rescue operation is currently underway to find four swimmers who are in trouble after jumping into the sea near Coral Lagoon.

It is unknown whether the swimmers are injured or their exact nationality, though they are confirmed to be foreign. The police were informed about it at 11am today.

Rescue vessels are currently on site.

Members from the Civil Protection Department are on site with the assistance of the Qawra District police.

The swimmers are believed to have run into trouble after jumping into the area, which is known for its beautiful natural circle formation. However, the area is notoriously dangerous for swimmers, with people having died due to the sudden currents there in recent years.

