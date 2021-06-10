Emirates Airlines Resumes Three Weekly Flights To Malta Via Larnaca

Emirates has announced that it will resume flights to Malta as the airline expands its European network to a further 34 destinations.

The United Arab Emirates airline will be resuming its three weekly services to Malta via Larnaca starting from 14th July.

Flights will depart Dubai every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline had stopped all flights to Malta almost a year ago in light of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a number of flight restrictions and suspensions.

All local Emirates staff were made redundant at the time.

“With a successful vaccination programme and an overall decrease in daily COVID-19 cases in the country, Malta has officially welcomed UAE tourists back to the Maltese Islands on 1st June,” a press release said.

“Flights to and from Malta will operate three times weekly through the airline’s existing Larnaca service on its two-class Boeing 777-300LR,” it read.

Passengers travelling to Malta will either have to present a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR before boarding.

