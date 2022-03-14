Emma Muscat Confirms Change Of Song For This Year’s Eurovision

Maltese singer Emma Muscat confirmed that she will be replacing her original song with I Am What I Am for the upcoming Eurovision in Turin.

Muscat made the announcement during an exclusive interview on TVAM the day after rumours emerged that she planned to change her entry to the song contest.

“In May, I will be representing Malta with the song… I Am What I Am,” Muscat said on the show.

The song: I Am What I Am will be replacing the song: Out Of Sight. The latter of which saw Muscat achieve victory in Malta’s Eurovision song contest.

“The day after the song contest, discussions started with our label. We also heard feedback from the public with many wishing for a new, better song. That the current one wasn’t the ‘maximum’ for the competition,” she explained.