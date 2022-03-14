Emma Muscat Confirms Change Of Song For This Year’s Eurovision
Maltese singer Emma Muscat confirmed that she will be replacing her original song with I Am What I Am for the upcoming Eurovision in Turin.
Muscat made the announcement during an exclusive interview on TVAM the day after rumours emerged that she planned to change her entry to the song contest.
“In May, I will be representing Malta with the song… I Am What I Am,” Muscat said on the show.
The song: I Am What I Am will be replacing the song: Out Of Sight. The latter of which saw Muscat achieve victory in Malta’s Eurovision song contest.
“The day after the song contest, discussions started with our label. We also heard feedback from the public with many wishing for a new, better song. That the current one wasn’t the ‘maximum’ for the competition,” she explained.
She then began a week of intense writing and recording to come up with a song she felt would give her the best shot for the top spot in Turin.
“I received very positive feedback. I couldn’t be happier.”
Rumours of a change of song have been swirling in recent days with reporters across the Eurovision sphere hinting that Muscat planned to change her song
The 22-year-old singer won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest last month, with her song Out Of Sight winning the maximum 12 points from all jurors as well as the public vote.
However, the song received a lukewarm reaction from Eurovision fans internationally and betting odds are currently only giving Malta a 1% chance of winning the contest.
If I Am What I Am is indeed Malta’s new song, will it fare any better?
Which song do you prefer?