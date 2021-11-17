Employee Left In Charge Of Marsaskala Shop As Owner’s Son Was Dying Robbed Up To €10,000

A Marsaskala shop owner was robbed over several weeks by a “trusted employee” as he dealt with his dying son.

The partner of one of the owners opened up about the situation which had rocked her family’s life. She hoped by going public with the story, people would grow a conscience when considering planning similar crimes.

In a Facebook post, she detailed how up to €200 per day was being stolen over several weeks, with up to €10,000 taken in total.

As the family dealt with the ordeal, a female employee took the opportunity to steal from the shop on a regular basis, the family are claiming.

The son’s funeral is being held today.

The son eventually passed away, leaving the shop owner and his family in emotional turmoil and feeling betrayed by those they trusted.

“Your son just died, he hasn’t even been buried yet! And you trust the shop in the hands of those who have long been working with you, and you realise they’ve been stealing €200 a day as you’re trying to make it through this storm,” the partner said.

“Is there any respect left nowadays?”

The woman explained that they decided not to file a police report because the employee returned €10,000 “within half an hour”.

“But the disappointment and pain will remain, especially after having always respected them.”