‘End Of An Era’: Popular St George’s Bay Corner Bar To Shutter Doors After 112 Years
A bar that’s been operating in the corner of a popular Maltese beach has announced it will be closing its doors after a century in business.
Prior to the pandemic, Andrew’s Bar was known to many as the perfect place to grab a snack or a drink before or after enjoying an afternoon at St George’s Bay, St Julian’s.
Speaking to the Times of Malta, Andy Chircop, a co-owner of the family-run place with Simon Chircop, said that both the pandemic as well as being in the centre of a construction frenzy had led to the inevitable decision to close down.
“And that marks the end of an era in which I was practically born in,” Chircop said in a Facebook post. “Worked there for 17 years (managed it for 12) together with my family and staff we made a place where also other people called it home.”
“Unfortunately, all good things must end and we must move forward.”
“From the bottom of my heart I thank all the clientele as without you we wouldn’t have had this opportunity.”
Chircop also thanked all the staff for making the bar “the place to be”.
Andrew’s Bar will be remembered as a non-assuming, casual hangout that welcomed all generations of people, no matter the background. Often seen with a hodgepodge of parked cars right outside the door, the loss of the bar is a loss for the community in that area.