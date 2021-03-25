‘End Of An Era’: Popular St George’s Bay Corner Bar To Shutter Doors After 112 Years

A bar that’s been operating in the corner of a popular Maltese beach has announced it will be closing its doors after a century in business.

Prior to the pandemic, Andrew’s Bar was known to many as the perfect place to grab a snack or a drink before or after enjoying an afternoon at St George’s Bay, St Julian’s.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Andy Chircop, a co-owner of the family-run place with Simon Chircop, said that both the pandemic as well as being in the centre of a construction frenzy had led to the inevitable decision to close down.

“And that marks the end of an era in which I was practically born in,” Chircop said in a Facebook post. “Worked there for 17 years (managed it for 12) together with my family and staff we made a place where also other people called it home.”

“Unfortunately, all good things must end and we must move forward.”