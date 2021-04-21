End Of European Super League? Major Six Premier League Teams Withdraw After Condemnation

Major questions about the future viability of the controversial European Super League are being raised after the six Premier League teams meant to form part of the new competition withdrew.

Manchester City pulled out first following Chelsea preparing documentation to withdraw. Shortly afterwards, they were joined by Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

In reaction to half the teams withdrawing, the Super League said it was now going to consider “the most appropriate steps” before moving forward.

Over the weekend, the 12-team Super League was announced to major backlash from football fans across the continent.

Many called it a cash grab by some of the most powerful people in sports whereas others hated the fact that relegation had been removed, weakening the competition aspect of the new tournament.

In their withdrawal statements, Manchester United said it had “listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders” when making their decision to withdraw.

Similarly, Arsenal said it had “made a mistake”.

The Super League issued a statement saying: “Given the current circumstances we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community.”

Aside from the six British teams, Spain big three (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid) and Italy’s AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus were also set to join the league.

Cover photo: Chelsea Football Club

What do you make of this development?