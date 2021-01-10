End Of Party Stations Is ‘An Ideal Utopia’ But Only When PBS Is Impartial, Says PN Leader Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech this morning reacted to Lovin Malta’s legal challenge of the political party TV stations by saying these could not close down unless there was a level-playing field created by a properly impartial national broadcaster.

“In the ideal world, in a utopian state, we do not need party stations. That’s the ideal situation because you would have a national broadcaster that gives opportunities to everyone.”

“(But) I say this without any shame or hesitation… today everyone is convinced that PBS is not following its obligations as a national broadcaster. It has full partiality in favour of the government. So we cannot expect to close the party stations today,” he said, adding that government was spending millions in taxpayer money on advertising on TV, newspapers and social media.

Grech also referenced another Lovin Malta investigation about how ministers used public money to promote their own Facebook pages.

“They are using your money to brainwash you,” he said.

Rather than close down NET TV and NET FM, the Nationalist Party would be moving to strengthen its media and broaden its means, Grech said. Its newspapers will go online and the PN would make better use of social media.

“My message to the workers who go out of their way to work and volunteer for our media, is that your future will be strengthened,” he said.

Lovin Malta today announced that it has given formal notice to the State Advocate about a legal challenge it will mount to declare party stations unconstitutional.