Endless False Promises That Turn Into Threats: Finding Work In Malta Without A Permit Isn’t Easy

Endless promises to sort out visas that quickly turn into threats – welcome to the life of a third country national trying to find work in Malta.

“‘I just want to work’ – do you know how many times a day I hear that? Too many,” one woman who tries to assist TCNs in Malta, Patricia Graham, told Lovin Malta.

Hearing the personal experiences of these vulnerable men and women on a regular basis, Graham shared what these potential workers face as they go company to company trying to find work.

“I’m working with people who trusted the system, and applied for jobs, where the employer would say they’re applying for their work permits… so they’d wait. A few days would pass, and then they get the call: ‘listen, I need you to come in and work now, and we can call it training, and I will pay you your wage. I think you’ll be a credit to this company, and I want to help you.”‘

“Help yourself, more like!” Graham continued. “By having them working illegally, paying basic wage without any contributions or taxes – just don’t put them in the deli where they could slice a thumb and need health care!”

Undocumented workers face a series of abuses in Malta.

From workers falling storeys on work sites, becoming grievously injured only to be discarded on the side of the road, to other workers spending months working for companies only to be taken for a ride, the men and women within the group are among the most vulnerable in Malta.

And it’s not just potential employers – even though it’s illegal, the practice of migrants paying significant fees to Maltese work agencies to acquire permits is widespread on the island.

Watch migrant worker Jaiteh Lamin speak on the day he was left for dead after being injured on a worksite below.