What Social Distancing? Crowded Queue For Vaccines Seen Outside University Of Malta

A considerably long queue was spotted outside University today as scores of people gathered to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Malta, in Msida, is one of many vaccination hubs across the island where people can go to receive their dose when their appointment comes up. Presently health authorities are vaccinating frontliners, vulnerable people and those over 70.

However, an image of people clearly not socially-distancing, led to anger on social media, especially as the people queuing are particularly vulnerable and today was a terrible day for new cases on the island.

Malta registered its highest single-day rise of COVID-19, with 510 new patients found in the last 24 hours. The UK variant, which is highly contagious, is said to be driving the spike in numbers.

Yesterday, the country reached its 100,000 vaccine milestone; since then, a total of 105,416 vaccines have been administered, with 35,093 of them being second doses.

