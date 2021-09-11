Enemalta Refuses To Disclose Power Cut Logs For Major Blackout On Political Bloodbath Day

Enemalta is refusing to disclose logs that would show the cause of a major national blackout that hit Malta on a day of political chaos.

On 26th November 2019, Malta was in the midst of an unprecedented political crisis.

Yorgen Fenech had just been arrested on suspicion of masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and he had started implicating then OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Within a few hours, Schembri had resigned from his job, Konrad Mizzi had resigned as Tourism Minister and Chris Cardona had suspended himself as Economy Minister.

And as anger mounted and protests were organised, most of Malta was plunged into complete darkness. Back then, Enemalta said the power cut was the result of problems at the Ragusa end of the Malta-Sicily interconnector.

However, they refused a Freedom of Information request filed by Lovin Malta to obtain a copy of the logs from its SCADA system, which registers all power cuts and their causes.

“We regret to inform you that your request/complaint cannot be met because: by virtue of Part V or Part VI, there is good reason for withholding the document requested,” Enemalta said.