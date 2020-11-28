Enemalta Says Interconnector Fault To Blame For Tonight’s Major Blackout

د . إAEDSRر . س

Enemalta has said tonight’s major blackout was due to a fault in the interconnector between Malta and Sicily.

“We would like to inform the public that it has just experienced a power cut in a number of localities due to a fault in the interconnector,” the state energy company said. “Our technicians are working to bring power back as quickly as possible.”

No further details were provided.

From Mellieħa to Marsaskala, several towns reported a power cut this evening in what appears to have been a near-nationwide blackout.

Did you experience a power cut this evening?

